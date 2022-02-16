Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of VLOWY stock opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 2.82. Vallourec has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $983.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Vallourec had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vallourec will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VLOWY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cheuvreux upgraded Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vallourec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.20.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

