Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.25-$13.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.8-$4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.66 billion.Valmont Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $12.250-$13.000 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:VMI traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $224.45. 69,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,582. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.75. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $203.30 and a 52 week high of $265.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $963.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $86,801.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

