Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $963.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Valmont Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to $12.250-$13.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $12.25-$13.00 EPS.
Shares of NYSE VMI traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.45. 69,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,582. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.75. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $203.30 and a one year high of $265.09. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.14.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 218,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,795,000 after buying an additional 18,743 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 136.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,645,000 after buying an additional 30,937 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.
About Valmont Industries
Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.
