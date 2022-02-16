Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.250-$13.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.80 billion-$4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.67 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

NYSE VMI traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.45. The company had a trading volume of 69,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,582. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Valmont Industries has a twelve month low of $203.30 and a twelve month high of $265.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.86.

In other news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $86,801.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Valmont Industries by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Valmont Industries by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.