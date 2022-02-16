Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Position Boosted by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 1.63% of Value Line worth $5,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Value Line by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VALU opened at $59.75 on Wednesday. Value Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.53 and a twelve month high of $62.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.44. The company has a market cap of $569.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 66.21% and a return on equity of 38.11%. The company had revenue of $9.97 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Value Line’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

