Vanguard Energy ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 11,147 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,022% compared to the typical volume of 357 call options.

VDE opened at $94.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $62.73 and a twelve month high of $97.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

