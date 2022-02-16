Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Raised by EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,174 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 7.9% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after buying an additional 3,775,572 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,582,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,496,000 after buying an additional 2,258,001 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,862,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,700,000 after buying an additional 288,952 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,801,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,537,000 after buying an additional 1,784,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,680,000 after buying an additional 2,313,122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA remained flat at $$49.67 during midday trading on Wednesday. 652,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,270,430. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.29. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

