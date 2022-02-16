Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $83.82

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $83.82 and last traded at $83.91, with a volume of 50286 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.91.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.56.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,785,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,599,000 after purchasing an additional 313,651 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 92,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,619 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $155,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.