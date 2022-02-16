Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Bought by M Financial Asset Management Inc.

M Financial Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Materials ETF makes up 6.7% of M Financial Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. M Financial Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VAW. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 460.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.24. The company had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,016. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $157.89 and a one year high of $201.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.55.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

