Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 3.1% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $30,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.09. 171,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,798,866. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $84.44 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

