Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,614 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $19,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,432,000 after buying an additional 1,207,571 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,131,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,133,104,000 after acquiring an additional 56,833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,118,255,000 after purchasing an additional 398,619 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,596,000 after purchasing an additional 799,555 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,845,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,914,000 after acquiring an additional 152,848 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ opened at $103.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $84.44 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

