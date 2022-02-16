Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 219,800 shares, an increase of 51.2% from the January 15th total of 145,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 441,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 294,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 72,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $72.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $62.43 and a one year high of $75.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.75.

