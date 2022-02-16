Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 79.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,835,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,948,000 after purchasing an additional 304,732 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,417,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 960,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,076,000 after purchasing an additional 76,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 318,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,099,000 after purchasing an additional 126,691 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $145.50. The stock had a trading volume of 49,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,723,164. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $123.57 and a one year high of $151.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.29.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

