Vanilla Network Market Capitalization Reaches $2.91 Million (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for about $4.48 or 0.00010185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and $3,967.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00044765 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,114.05 or 0.07083003 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,970.80 or 1.00013091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00049041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00051865 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 794,078 coins and its circulating supply is 649,464 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

