Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.280-$0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $145 million-$165 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.46 million.

Shares of VECO stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.25. The company had a trading volume of 415,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,167. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.21 and a beta of 1.39. Veeco Instruments has a 52 week low of $19.92 and a 52 week high of $32.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reissued an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark raised their price target on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.57.

In related news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $49,561.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 915,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,055,000 after purchasing an additional 20,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 77,750 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 121,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

