Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.28-0.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $145-165 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.39 million.Veeco Instruments also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.280-$0.440 EPS.

Shares of VECO traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.25. The stock had a trading volume of 415,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,167. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.17. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $19.92 and a twelve month high of $32.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VECO. Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.57.

In related news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $49,561.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 82.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

