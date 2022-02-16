Veil (VEIL) Price Tops $0.0116 on Top Exchanges

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a market cap of $994,627.97 and approximately $963.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Veil has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,827.44 or 1.00272773 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00066857 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.86 or 0.00267361 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00015261 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.10 or 0.00155802 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.81 or 0.00306143 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005437 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001276 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

