Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL) were up 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 25 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.34). Approximately 8 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.32).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 24.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 24.98. The company has a market capitalization of £9.08 million and a PE ratio of -7.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.92.

Get Velocity Composites alerts:

Velocity Composites Company Profile (LON:VEL)

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.