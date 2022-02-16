Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) were down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 684,162 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 698,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.
The company has a market cap of $86.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 281.06% and a negative net margin of 439.86%. The company had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.
Verb Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERB)
Verb Technology Co, Inc engages in transforming how businesses captivate and engage customers. The firm’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis.
