Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) were down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 684,162 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 698,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

The company has a market cap of $86.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 281.06% and a negative net margin of 439.86%. The company had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verb Technology by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,402,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after buying an additional 779,580 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verb Technology by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 61,011 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verb Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Verb Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $465,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Verb Technology by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 12,453 shares in the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verb Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERB)

Verb Technology Co, Inc engages in transforming how businesses captivate and engage customers. The firm’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis.

