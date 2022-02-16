Verge (XVG) Price Hits $0.0116 on Exchanges

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $191.14 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,497,036,688 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

