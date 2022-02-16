Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $232.08 Million

Analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will post $232.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $235.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $230.40 million. Verint Systems posted sales of $351.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year sales of $876.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $874.90 million to $880.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $940.74 million, with estimates ranging from $935.00 million to $953.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $279,232.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $87,241.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,796 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Verint Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Verint Systems by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 3.3% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRNT opened at $52.69 on Wednesday. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $41.46 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.88 and a 200-day moving average of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -202.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

