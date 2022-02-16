Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 227,584 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 2,538.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,584 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.09% of Ameren worth $19,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,500,000 after purchasing an additional 180,828 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 38.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 236,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,173,000 after purchasing an additional 65,690 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 1,294.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 135,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 126,228 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 15.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 796.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 39,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.32. 9,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,031. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.33. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $90.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.59%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ameren from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

In other Ameren news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

