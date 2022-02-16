Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 319,324 Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) by 501.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,324 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.09% of onsemi worth $17,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in onsemi by 987.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of onsemi by 133.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of onsemi by 1,085.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ON traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $61.99. The stock had a trading volume of 110,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,469,847. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.90 and its 200 day moving average is $54.43. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. onsemi has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $71.25.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that onsemi will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ON shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on onsemi from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen raised their target price on onsemi from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on onsemi from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on onsemi from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, onsemi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $223,308.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,799 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

