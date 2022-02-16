Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4,982.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,914 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.2% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,532,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,095,000 after acquiring an additional 368,227 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 875,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,749,000 after acquiring an additional 29,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 255,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,167,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. UBS Group cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.26. The company had a trading volume of 375,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,888,850. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $195.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 49.51%. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

