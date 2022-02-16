Verition Fund Management LLC Has $32.65 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 17,180.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,695 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $32,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.34. 155,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,575,637. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $107.58 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

