Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Reduced by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,108 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 68,196 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $31,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 119.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,158,384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584,817 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,757,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958,789 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $382,833,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,192,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,703,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,550,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,345 shares in the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.24. 425,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,808,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.29. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

