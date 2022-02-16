Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,746,467 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 191,497 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.86% of Verizon Communications worth $1,930,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,934,000 after acquiring an additional 87,046 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 46.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 325,725 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,250,000 after acquiring an additional 103,209 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 520.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,026,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $113,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.5% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.30. The company had a trading volume of 445,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,808,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

