Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) PT Lowered to 190.00

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from 220.00 to 190.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VWDRY. Kepler Capital Markets cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Erste Group cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 185.00 to 170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vestas Wind Systems A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.00.

VWDRY stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.97. The stock had a trading volume of 790,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

