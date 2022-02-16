Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) PT Lowered to 190.00

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from 220.00 to 190.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Erste Group downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 185.00 to 170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vestas Wind Systems A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

VWDRY stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.97. 790,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,035. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.50.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

