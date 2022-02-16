Vestcor Inc Cuts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Vestcor Inc lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 200,095 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,982 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,543 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 6.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 739,111 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $64,399,000 after purchasing an additional 42,015 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $158,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 120,222 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded down $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,981,056. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $61.08 and a one year high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $209.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.06.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

