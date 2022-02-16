Vestcor Inc Decreases Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Vestcor Inc lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,083 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $18,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.45.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.25. 54,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,224,219. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.56.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

