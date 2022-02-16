Vestcor Inc Decreases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Vestcor Inc lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,098 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.8% of Vestcor Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $21,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.41. 96,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,840,613. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.00. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $177.24. The company has a market cap of $228.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.25%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.19.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

