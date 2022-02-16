Vestcor Inc Has $14.59 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Vestcor Inc cut its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,984 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,044 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $14,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Amundi acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 664.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,530 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,356 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,576,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $523,687,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,095 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.20.

Shares of FB traded down $6.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.69. 1,062,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,590,383. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $308.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.47. The company has a market cap of $584.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.78 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.