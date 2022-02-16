Vestcor Inc Has $17.65 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Vestcor Inc cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,165 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $17,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,897,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,112,965,000 after purchasing an additional 741,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,073,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,943,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,011 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,559,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,241 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,262,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,995,000 after acquiring an additional 457,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,293,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594,415 shares in the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

MRK traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $77.20. 371,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,888,850. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The company has a market cap of $195.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.03 and its 200-day moving average is $78.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.51% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

