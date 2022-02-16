Vestcor Inc Has $27.48 Million Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,517 shares during the quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services comprises approximately 1.0% of Vestcor Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Vestcor Inc owned about 0.09% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $27,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,338,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,917,009,000 after acquiring an additional 325,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,410,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,224,867,000 after acquiring an additional 115,853 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $568,113,000 after acquiring an additional 42,648 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,260,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $534,963,000 after acquiring an additional 154,534 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 572,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST traded down $11.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $374.30. The company had a trading volume of 18,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,726. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.85 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $413.78 and its 200-day moving average is $426.54. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

