Vestcor Inc Reduces Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Vestcor Inc cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 369.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

Shares of TXN traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,150,222. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $161.04 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.