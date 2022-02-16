Vestcor Inc Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Vestcor Inc lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,908 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 12,524 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $227.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,387,024. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.44. The company has a market cap of $435.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,996,185 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

