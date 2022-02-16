Vestcor Inc Sells 528 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Vestcor Inc trimmed its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $10,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 475.4% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 58,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,807,000 after purchasing an additional 48,612 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 368.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 13,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,033,000 after purchasing an additional 18,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $758.38.

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock traded down $6.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $602.78. 23,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $108.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $549.59 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $614.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $692.48.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.76 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

