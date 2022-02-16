Vestcor Inc Sells 831 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vestcor Inc reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,541 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.1% of Vestcor Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $31,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,191.56.

AMZN stock traded down $2.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,127.53. 84,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,328,350. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,707.04 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,217.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,337.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 865 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,870. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

