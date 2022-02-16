Vestcor Inc Trims Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Vestcor Inc reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,181 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810,319 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $593,484,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,341 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,516,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,144,969.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,782,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,337 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.43. The stock had a trading volume of 302,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,162,482. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $139.57 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $456.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Barclays set a $202.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

