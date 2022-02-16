ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 68,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 9,672 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 77,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 20,390 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 421.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 203,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after buying an additional 164,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,190 shares in the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIAC. Loop Capital lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on ViacomCBS from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.82.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

