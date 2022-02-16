ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price objective cut by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on VIAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

NASDAQ:VIAC traded down $7.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.04. 2,550,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,055,037. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.13.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 73.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,190 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 3,579.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,562,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,342,000 after buying an additional 2,493,053 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 411.3% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,002,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,609,000 after buying an additional 2,415,134 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,091,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,087,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,549,000 after buying an additional 2,188,939 shares in the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

