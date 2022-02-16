ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target Cut to $55.00

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Benchmark from $67.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.82% from the stock’s previous close.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.82.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of VIAC opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.13). ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.