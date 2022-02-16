ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 92.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VIAC. Bank of America lowered ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

VIAC traded down $7.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.04. 2,550,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,055,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. ViacomCBS has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $101.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.13.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

