ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Loop Capital

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price target dropped by Loop Capital from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.75% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.82.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. ViacomCBS has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.13). ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

