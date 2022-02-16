ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Hits New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $31.53 and last traded at $31.79, with a volume of 5206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.23.

The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,890,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,091,000 after purchasing an additional 104,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 22.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,678,000 after purchasing an additional 83,415 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 216,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after purchasing an additional 80,530 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 14.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 23,872 shares during the period. Finally, Raffles Associates LP grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

About ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA)

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

