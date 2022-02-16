Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 89,613 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Vicor worth $6,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICR. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vicor by 4.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 7.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 6,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Vicor by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Vicor by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 40.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vicor news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $302,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total value of $1,671,468.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,630 shares of company stock valued at $4,817,142 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

VICR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

VICR opened at $107.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.08 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.64 and a 200-day moving average of $127.60. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $74.08 and a 12-month high of $164.76.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

