Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.30

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.30 and traded as high as C$8.45. Victoria Gold shares last traded at C$8.30, with a volume of 136,122 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.30. The stock has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a PE ratio of -13.34.
Victoria Gold Company Profile (CVE:VIT)
