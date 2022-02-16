ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. 39,171 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,444,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ViewRay in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.81.

In other ViewRay news, CFO Zachary William Stassen acquired 17,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $99,999.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott William Drake purchased 89,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of ViewRay by 0.5% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 383,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of ViewRay by 6.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ViewRay by 4.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ViewRay by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in ViewRay by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 85,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

