VIMworld Hits Market Cap of $23.01 Million (VEED)

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 16th. One VIMworld coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VIMworld has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. VIMworld has a total market cap of $23.01 million and approximately $307,408.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001875 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00044211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001094 BTC.

VIMworld Profile

VIMworld is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

